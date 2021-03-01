Keep crawfish boil clean, agency says

BATON ROUGE — As crawfish season begins, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is reminding people not to commit crawfish pollution.

Don’t put crawfish shells or water left after boiling crawfish down storm drains, into ditches or anywhere they could get into bodies of water, the department said in its February newsletter.

“Dumping any seafood waste such as crawfish shells and boil water into a ditch, bayou, river, lake or other waterway can seriously harm or kill any resident aquatic species living there,” the article said.

In the longer term, such dumping also contributes to fish kills and fish diseases, according to the department and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

The waste can spread pathogens that make fish ill, the program said on its website.

In addition, decaying shells use dissolved oxygen, leading to fish kills. The nitrogen-rich waste also can feed blooms of algae — which in turn die and sink to the bottom, using oxygen as they decompose, according to the estuary program.