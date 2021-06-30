Weekly Vista obituaries for June 30, 2021

Douglass Keigley

Douglass (Pete) Keigley of Bella Vista, Ark., born July 20, 1934, died June 23, 2021.

He graduated from Boone High School in 1952 and married Janet Chadwick in 1953 in Boone, Iowa. They were married for 56 years until her passing in 2009. They raised two daughters, Pam and Diane, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. His careers included plumbing and heating contracting and insurance brokerage. He mentored others, from ski patrol instructors to bowling, fishing and golf. In his youth, he raced motorcycles. Recently he sang in the Little Ole Opry, hamming it up onstage. He enjoyed traveling and scuba-diving the world's oceans. During retirement he enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; and his mother and father, Dorothy Thulin and John Keigley.

Survivors include his daughters, Pamela Keigley (Doug) of Bend, Ore., Diane Keigley-Keith (Alec) of Moyie Springs, Idaho; four grandchildren; his sister, Deborah Kinnard (Russ) of Elk Grove, Ill.; and long time friend and companion, Pat Erwin of Bella Vista.

A celebration of life was held at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Clint Jerome Langley

Clint Jerome Langley, 36, of Bella Vista, Ark. died June 20, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1985, in Wichita, Kan., to Jerome and Nancy Langley. He served in the U.S. Navy for seven years as an HM3 Aerospace Medical Technician. He received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, a Challenge Coin from the Secretary of Defense, Robert M. Gates, along with several other ribbons and medals during his time served. He was currently employed at the Fayetteville VA Hospital as an air conditioning mechanic.

He is predeceased by his grandparents.

He is survived by his daughter, Marley Morel; his parents; his sister, Stacy Bania (John), and daughters, Elisabeth, Trinity; his sister, Melissa Langley-Marable (Shelby), and sons Evan, Kelwin; and his brother, Travis Langley (Lindsey) and their children, Morgan, Kendall, Breckyn, Luca.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, along with a memorial service. The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://mission22.com/ to help other veterans in need.

Messages for the family can be left at http://www.funeralmation.com.

Curtis Marvin Wicklund

Curtis Marvin Wicklund, 78, died June 18, 2021, at Concordia Nursing Home in Bella Vista, Ark., after a long battle with Parkinson's.

He was born to Marvin and Shirley Wicklund in Kankakee, Ill., on May 7, 1943. The family moved to Grantsburg, Wis., after his father returned from WWII. He graduated from Grantsburg High School in 1961, and from Rice Lake Technical College in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964. After the Navy, he worked for Gould Engine Parts, Altoona Lake District, Finley Engineering, Watton Pattern Works and the Eau Claire School District. He married Marlys Berger on Dec. 30, 1967, in Elk Mound, Wis. They moved to Bella Vista in 2013. He was a member of Wisconsin American Post #376 for 51 years and a master woodworker. He enjoyed square dancing, water skiing, fishing and golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Shirley (Nelson) Wicklund; step-mother, Laura (Larson) Wicklund; grandson, Alexander David Wicklund; and sister-in-law Judy (Benson) Wicklund.

Survivors are his wife, Marlys; sons, David (Paula) of Rogers, Ark.; Gregory of Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren; brother, Roger(Joan) Wicklund, Portland, Ore.; and sister, Barbara (Larry) Michaelson, Balsam Lake, Wis.

A rosary, visitation, and mass of the resurrection were held Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista, with military honors. Inurnment onsite followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Ronald McDonald House Charity, St. Bernard's Capital Fund or a food pantry of your choice.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Clint LANGLEY