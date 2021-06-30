Triplett, Porvasnik win Bella Vista Charity Classic

Sam Triplett of Paradise Valley, Ariz. won this year's Bella Vista Charity Classic, part of the All-Pro Tour, or APT 2021 season, while Jessica Porvasnik of Hinckley, Ohio won the women's tournament.

According to an information release from APT, Triplett finished the four rounds -- one at the Highlands Golf Course and three at the Bella Vista Country Club -- at -20, with scores of 70, 66, 66 and 63.

This was Triplett's first APT win in Arkansas, according to the news release.

Second place was a four-way tie between Trent Whittek, William Buhl, Curtis Reed and Rob Hudson, who all finished at -16.

According to a release from the Women's All-Pro Tour, or WAPT, Porvasnik secured a lead in Round 1 and held on to it until the final round, which ended in a tie requiring a playoff between her and fellow golfer Kenzie Wright, of McKinney, Texas.

Porvasnik won the playoff with a par on the contested hole after Wright's first shot went into the trees, according to the WAPT.

Wright walked away with second place, while third saw a tie between Genevieve Ling, Michaela Williams, Greta Isabella Voelker and Kaitlyn Papp.