The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Triplett, Porvasnik win Bella Vista Charity Classic

by Keith Bryant | June 30, 2021 at 5:29 a.m.

Sam Triplett of Paradise Valley, Ariz. won this year's Bella Vista Charity Classic, part of the All-Pro Tour, or APT 2021 season, while Jessica Porvasnik of Hinckley, Ohio won the women's tournament.

According to an information release from APT, Triplett finished the four rounds -- one at the Highlands Golf Course and three at the Bella Vista Country Club -- at -20, with scores of 70, 66, 66 and 63.

This was Triplett's first APT win in Arkansas, according to the news release.

Second place was a four-way tie between Trent Whittek, William Buhl, Curtis Reed and Rob Hudson, who all finished at -16.

According to a release from the Women's All-Pro Tour, or WAPT, Porvasnik secured a lead in Round 1 and held on to it until the final round, which ended in a tie requiring a playoff between her and fellow golfer Kenzie Wright, of McKinney, Texas.

Porvasnik won the playoff with a par on the contested hole after Wright's first shot went into the trees, according to the WAPT.

Wright walked away with second place, while third saw a tie between Genevieve Ling, Michaela Williams, Greta Isabella Voelker and Kaitlyn Papp.

Print Headline: Triplett, Porvasnik win Bella Vista Charity Classic

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT