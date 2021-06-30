LETTER: Thank you to all food and grocery workers

Thank you to all of Bella Vista's food and grocery workers who served the residents of Bella Vista through the pandemic by doing everything possible to have the shelves stocked and the kitchens running.

There was overtime, extra effort, and stepping forward when someone had to step back. You kept us confident that we could still eat well.

Much respect! Thank you all.

One of the benefits of life in Bella Vista is we have two really good, full-service grocers. They each have their own personalities. Neither of them makes me do my own checking out.

Most of us have been to both, so I won't try to compare or contrast. I would just say if you haven't been to one or the other, you should try both. And when you visit, just tell a food and grocery worker thank you.

Shop Local,

Steven Bourke

Bella Vista