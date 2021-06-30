The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Am Tournament has 64 golfers

by Rachel Dickerson | June 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Print Headline: Pro-Am Tournament has 64 golfers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Wildcats wrap up tourney in North Carolina
by Jason Avery
Mulekick taking Griffin Restaurant's sport at MAD
by Special to the News-Times
Drillers cruise to victory
by News-Times Staff
Oilers reach milestone in sweep of Badgers
by News-Times Staff
Sanders ready to take off for Razorbacks
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT