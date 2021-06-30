Pro-Am Tournament has 64 golfers

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Deihl of Bella Vista makes her shot as her teammates look on during the Pro-Am Tournament on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Jessica Williams of Phoenix, Ariz., participates in the Bella Vista Charity Classic Pro-Am Tournament on June 22 at Highlands Golf Course. The tournament was full with 64 golfers playing at Highlands and Country Club.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michele Chun of Florida tees off during the Pro-Am Tournament at Highlands on June 22.