Police Reports

Monday, June 14

7:43 a.m. Police received a report of tools stolen from a work truck on Cedars Lane.

Tuesday, June 15

6:10 a.m. Police received a complaint of two pit bulls getting into a neighbor's yard on Nantwich Circle.

8:33 p.m. Police checked on a suspicious individual spotted at Sonic. The individual was waiting on a ride.

Wednesday, June 16

8:45 p.m. Police received a complaint of a stolen vehicle identification tag at Harps.

10:13 p.m. Police arrested Luis Salazar, 25, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as Cristian Salazar-Espinoza, 29, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Thursday, June 17

9:19 a.m. Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 71.

10:09 a.m. An Ames Lane resident reported that neighbors came over and spit in his face.

10:26 a.m. Police received a report of an ongoing vandalism issue on Heatherbrooke Lane.

9:30 p.m. Police arrested Rhonda Moulder, 57, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, June 18

3:05 p.m. Police received a complaint that a dispute among neighbors may have escalated to someone spraying insulation foam in a septic line on Westbury Drive. The department assigned extra patrols to the area.

9:44 p.m. Police arrested David Hill, 51, in connection with both felony and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, June 19

12:21 p.m. Police received a complaint of a traffic light bulb burnt out on U.S. Highway 71. Officers helped arrange to have repairs made.

Sunday, June 20

9:58 a.m. Police checked on a possible fireworks ordinance violation on Robin Road.