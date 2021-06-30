The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | June 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rudy is a chow lab mix estimated to be a year old. He's very friendly and good with kids, cats and other dogs. He'll be available for adoption after he has been vaccinated and neutered, which is currently scheduled for July 6. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rudy is a chow-lab mix estimated to be a year old. He's very friendly and good with kids, cats and other dogs. He'll be available for adoption after he has been vaccinated and neutered, which is currently scheduled for July 6. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rudy is a chow-lab mix estimated to be a year old. He's very friendly and good with kids, cats and other dogs. He'll be available for adoption after he has been vaccinated and neutered, which is currently scheduled for July 6. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rudy is a chow-lab mix estimated to be a year old. He's very friendly and good with kids, cats and other dogs. He'll be available for adoption after he has been vaccinated and neutered, which is currently scheduled for July 6. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Wildcats wrap up tourney in North Carolina
by Jason Avery
Mulekick taking Griffin Restaurant's sport at MAD
by Special to the News-Times
Drillers cruise to victory
by News-Times Staff
Oilers reach milestone in sweep of Badgers
by News-Times Staff
Sanders ready to take off for Razorbacks
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT