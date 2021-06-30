Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rudy is a chow-lab mix estimated to be a year old. He's very friendly and good with kids, cats and other dogs. He'll be available for adoption after he has been vaccinated and neutered, which is currently scheduled for July 6. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

