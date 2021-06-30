LETTER: White fences

Really? This is what you choose to focus on? What about travel trailers in driveways or on the street, trash piled against the house or in the yard, gutters dangling from the eves, siding rotting off the house, cars parked in the unmowed front yard, or rock yards gone to weeds? None of these things bother you more than a white picket fence?

Most of the white fences I've seen around town are totally appropriate to the style and architecture of the homes they frame -- little cottages with white trim. Any other color fence would be inappropriate. As long as you allow paint schemes that include white trim you really need to include white fences. And since it appears that you can change the rules at your whim and you don't keep accurate records of who was grandfathered in you are on pretty shaky ground.

From my experience over the years, the only things you (ACC) are good at is collecting fees from the people who are trying to maintain their homes and pointing your finger at other city departments saying they are responsible. My background is in interior design and residential property management, so I know the challenges of maintaining a certain aesthetic in a community and I think this ACC is vastly under-equipped to face the challenge.

Susan Robley

Bella Vista