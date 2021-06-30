OPINION: Transgenderism and college

Apparently, one of the directives signed by President Biden on his first day in office was addressed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which mandates colleges to open their dormitories, including dorm rooms and shared shower spaces, to members of the opposite sex. This directive is being enforced by having the Fair Housing Act not discriminate based upon sexual orientation or gender identity.

The College of the Ozarks located in Branson, Mo., a Christian college with specific religious beliefs, has taken issue with this directive in the courts. In so doing, the college states that "Women shouldn't be forced to share private spaces -- including showers and dorm rooms -- with males, and religious schools shouldn't be punished simply because of their beliefs about marriage and biological sex." On May 20th, the federal district court denied the school's motion for an injunction and temporary restraining order.

At issue with this presidential directive is the definition of "transgender." Who or what is a transgender person? Most of us are aware of the definition of homosexuality (or lesbianism), cross-dressing, and other unusual sexual human characteristics. And, believe it or not, we also know about the biological definition of a male or female human being. However, I suspect many older people like me become confused when it comes to the meaning of transgender.

According to my dictionary, transgender is an adjective meaning, "of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity differs from the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth -- especially a person whose gender identity is opposite the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth."

Now, let me see if I understand this. If a person who is born a male (or female) and is identified as such through sexual genitalia, but decides later in life he really does not like being a male but prefers being a female instead, he may present himself as a female and the people around him must accept his gender choice. Since I am rather new to this concept, I may need to be further enlightened about this phenomenon.

Although those objecting to this new concept of sexuality may be a bit overzealous in defining its implications, it would appear that it does indeed apply to some aspects of college living. For instance, I am now aware that the University of Arkansas allows a transgender person to move into a dormitory room with someone of the opposite biological sex -- e.g. a male person who wants to be considered female to move into a dorm room with a woman. I have no idea whether they are sharing intimate spaces such as a shower or not but, as a chaplain and as a father of daughters, this doesn't sound right to me.

I have to raise the question about how I would feel if I sent my daughter off to college only to discover that she is assigned to a roommate who is a transgender male? You're right: I would "blow my top!" I would never allow such a thing to happen. It's not that I want to be judgmental against the various sexual mores practiced by people today; it's just that I know you cannot turn off male hormones simply by claiming to be a different gender.

In addition, I think the College of the Ozarks, which has always respected people of all religious and sexual orientation, to be punished with triple-digit fines for not adhering to government mandates defining sexual orientation is wrong. The College of the Ozarks happens to be a private religious college, but there are also many secular private colleges that may be included in the same category. Our government may mandate to a government school, but it is wrong to impose its authority upon private schools -- or, for that matter, private businesses. And, there is no way it should become involved in religious freedom.

My daughter would not be attending a college with those kinds of regulations. If all of the colleges did the same thing, I'm not sure what I would do; but it would not be to expose my daughter to sexual pressures different from those she was born with.

...

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.