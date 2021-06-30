OPINION: July 4

Eighteen months of shutdown forced us into a mindset of lowered expectations. In 2020, we were told repeatedly that the pandemic was just about over, only to see surges in the numbers of sick and dead. Most of us started ignoring the pundits and went on with our lives as best we could.

For many, this Fourth of July will be special. Covid kept last year's celebration fairly muted: Travel was down, gatherings were called off or limited in size, and no one other than children were in the mood to celebrate. I imagine this year will be different. People are getting out, spending money as if there is no tomorrow, and people are traveling to make up for all the time spent cooped up at home.

I'm not one of them, though. I'll spend my time at home or at the lake. I don't care much about seeing the firework displays, and I have even less interest in buying underpowered rockets and bombs to light up and "ooh" and "aww" over. But having a three-year-old grandchild dictates that I introduce her to the delights of Fourth of July celebrations, so I probably will get a token number of noise-makers. I'm hoping her interests will focus more on the ice cream and hot dogs.

It will be interesting to see how today's children will remember these current times. Kids are adaptable, more flexible in how experiences shape their thinking. Perhaps they will barely remember the pandemic, shootings and mayhem of the past year. I hope so, childhood memories should be of happy events.

My early Independence Day memories were mostly happy ones. Often, July 4 would be the one day of the year to rain in eastern New Mexico, but that didn't stop us from finding a way to celebrate. Technically, it was illegal to shoot fireworks anywhere in the state, but as we were on the border with pyrotechnic-friendly Texas, purchasing fireworks was not an issue. We lived five miles outside the city limits, with just a few houses in the area, so no one cared if we shot them off. The police were not inclined to drive out and issue warnings as they had their hands full with drownings and car accidents.

Naturally, fireworks were more powerful and dangerous in those days, but most parents grew up with far worse means of injury, so they gave little thought to kids handling M80s and BlackCats. Congress passed the Child Protection Act in 1966 outlawing Cherry Bombs and M80s (the amount of powder in those fireworks decreased from 3,000 milligrams to 50 as a result), but we still had access to noisemakers more potent than today's versions.

The giant grasshoppers that abounded in our area were tied to bombs and rockets, their parts flying through the air and becoming experimental subjects for attempted space flights. Ant hills presented interesting opportunities as well as danger, not from the bombs but from having an upended fire ant land on you. The weirdest experience was when a group of us lit sparklers, then noticed a dozen tarantulas had encircled us, slowly walking towards the blazing sticks. That freaked us out!

As we got older we settled for sitting in folding chairs and watching others light the fireworks. Keeping the mosquitos at bay and flies away from the potato salad occupied more of our time. After a few decades of firing rockets and explosions, the experience becomes a little mundane. There was the one Fourth when a brother-in-law threw some C4 in his father's pond. The resulting liquid mushroom cloud was definitely impressive. The fish population was never the same, however. Somehow, those days seem much more civilized than today.

I think my reluctance to participate in an explosive ruckus this year is because it is too much of a reminder of supposed "patriots" storming our country's Capitol building, intent on disrupting and overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Five people died in the melee. Perhaps the fireworks exploding in the night sky are too similar to the rocket exchanges between Israel and the Palestinians, killing hundreds of innocents. Perhaps the divisions that split Americans hinder the gathering of peoples from this great and free nation because they know someone will make a remark about politics that will offend and anger others. Or, God forbid, some crazed person with a gun will see a public celebration as an opportunity to kill as a means of advancing their evil and twisted agenda. It happens all the time in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles; but ask those living in Gainesville, Fla.; Kenosha, Wisc.; or Boulder, Colo. No place, not even small rural towns, is safe from those who use violence instead of words to make their point.

Maybe it's a feeling that will pass. Maybe next year I will want to celebrate the Fourth of July in earnest.

But for now, I'll sit quietly on the deck with family, listening to the distant pops and fizzles of fireworks, remembering the better Fourths.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.