BELLA VISTA PROUD: Many played a part in Bella Vista's intriguing history

Bella Vista's history has been a long time in the making.

From early beginnings of hayfields, horses and small creeks – to interstate bypass construction – Bella Vista's progress continues to take shape through the decades.

With each passing year, commercial development has changed, finances have sometimes proved challenging and people organized activities, clubs and programs to make Bella Vista home.

Xyta Lucas has lived all over the United States – including six states – but finds Bella Vista's history the most intriguing of all.

"Bella Vista's history is very unique in that it wasn't founded along some major westward trail or because of a junction of two creeks or a railroad coming into the area," she said. "It evolved from the damming up of Little Sugar Creek in 1915 to create a lake."

Early Beginnings

In May 1995, The Weekly Vista published its second edition of a special section, "Bella Vista Proud" and with that, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Cooper-development that began in 1965.

Villager and writer Ethel Baker took a look back at that time, finding a couple who moved here early as the Cooper development was getting its start. Those who flocked to Bella Vista in the early 1970s – when Bella Vista Village was in its infancy – were creative, willing to meet new friends and neighbors – and find that little piece of heaven.

One family -- Bill and Lola Craig, along with their two teenagers – moved to Bella Vista in 1971 from Sarcoxie, Mo. They came with two goals in mind, Baker wrote.

"One was to establish a business, the Vista Food Mart, which opened in the summer of 1971," she wrote. "Located in what is now the lower level of Town Center West, store hours were from 7 a.m. to midnight, six days a week that first year. Sunday hours were from 1 to 6 p.m. Winston Carter was part owner.

"Opening this store was a boon for Bella Vista shoppers as the nearest markets had been the Walton Family Center and the Phillips Grocery Store down the two-lane Highway 71 to Bentonville. In Old Bella Vista, there was a mixture of houses and one lone business, Keck's Grocery Store, run from a small house," she wrote.

"After a year, Bill and Lola cut back hours to close at 10 p.m. As the village settled in by their third year, the Craigs moved closing time to 6 p.m. They ran their store for nine years. The children, Dan and Pam, attended Bentonville High School and the bus picked them up at the store stop.

"The village looked very different in the early 1970s compared to what villagers see in 1995," Baker wrote. "There was no upper level Town Center. That area was undeveloped and full of trees. Jim Thompson and his wife owned the service station. The beauty parlor and laundromat were behind the station. The Fire Station and Security Office shared quarters in space about half the size of today's structure," she wrote.

When villagers want to dine out, choices were somewhat limited. Villagers chose from Fred's Hickory Inn in Bentonville or Mary Maestri's and Venetian Inn in Tontitown. Hill 'N Dale (on the shores of Lake Bella Vista), a popular spot owned by Dick Moulter, was a cafeteria. To the west, folks would stop at the "Hiwasse Hilton" for burgers and ice cream concoctions, Baker wrote.

Villagers also gathered on Friday and Saturday nights for "free entertainment upstairs with piano music." Paddle boats were free to ride on Old Lake Bella Vista. For swimming, the spring water pool was a delight and it was only a few steps away to play miniature golf, Baker wrote.

Other activities included saddling up at the stables for riding some of the early trails.

Intriguing HIstory

Sometimes, when people move to a new area, they may find some aspects of local history interesting.

But for Lucas – and most of those who volunteer at the Bella Vista Historical Museum – it's a necessity to unravel the fascinating parts that all evolved to its present-day form.

"I have never found the history of the areas where I lived to be as interesting as it is here, mostly because of the variety of people who have played a role in its development," Lucas said. "That's why I want to see it preserved."

Lucas serves as the Bella Vista Historical Society's co-president and recently co-authored a book on Bella Vista history with co-president Dale Phillips.

Many different people played a part in the history of Bella Vista, Lucas said, with settlers first beginning to populate the area after the Civil War. Many became successful farmers.

Other history-makers would follow in coming years. The Bakers obtained some property in Little Sugar Creek valley north of Bentonville, and decided to dam up the creek that ran through their property to create a lake in 1915.

The Linebarger Brothers bought the lake and surrounding property in early 1917 and opened a summer resort there that summer. They then sold the resort to E.L. Keith in 1952, who expanded it and then agreed to sell it to John Cooper in the early 1960s.

Cooper's idea of developing a retirement village in the area would be successful, he thought, if he could obtain the lake and the name – and if he could persuade the farmers from the lake area – up to the Missouri border – to sell.

"He bought the first farm several miles north of Lake Bella Vista the same year that Sam Walton opened his first Walmart, which was in 1962, in Rogers," she said.

Cooper's VIsion

Developing a wonderful place, and seeing the plans through for success, became a critical part of the thought process put into play by developer John A. Cooper, Sr.

Other developers came before Cooper, Sr., but differed in their outlook, wrote Gene Groseclos, whose feature article was published in the 1995 "Bella Vista Proud."

"The vision of John A. Cooper, Sr. differed from his precedessors in both shape and foundation. Where they sought to develop hundreds of acres, he developed thousands," he wrote.

"Where they wanted to attract vacationers, summer residents or religious minded persons to a 'Christian retreat,' Mr. Cooper envisioned a community designed for active adults inhabited by thousands of residents which would include property set aside for churches as well as commercial areas surrounded by amenities valued at millions of dollars," Groseclos wrote.

Historian Dr. Gil Fite, who authored "From Vision To Reality," in 1993, told Groseclos that he decided to title his book such because dreams and visions played huge roles in Bella Vista's development.

"John A. Cooper, Sr. had a vision for the kind of retirement and recreational community he wanted.... He had a vision that not very many developers had at that time," Fite said.

Lucas said many people have contributed to this special place we all call home.

"Everyone from the local farmers to the people who worked at the summer resort over its 50-year history played a major role in the initial development of our area," Lucas said.

Others who have come along the way have collectively carved out a unique area.

"Since 1965, Cooper's organization and the many residents who have moved to the area since then, some to retire, some to start businesses, some just because they enjoy the scenery of Bella Vista, have continued to contribute to the interesting variety of life we now enjoy in Bella Vista," she said.