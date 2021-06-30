BELLA VISTA PROUD: Library getting back into the swing of things

The Bella Vista Public Library has reopened this year bigger and better than ever.

While its doors were closed for most of last year, library staff continued to work, handling book checkouts online and providing a variety of services digitally.

Children's librarian Ellen Farwell explained that her section has moved into the recently built expansion, which features more space for displays, open space for kids to sit, read, interact and observe as well as a pleasant, wooded view through the library's massive new rear windows.

"It opens it up real well," she said.

The new layout gives every library feature -- including the new releases, DVDs and teen section -- more space, she explained, and has added study rooms people can reserve and a reading room to ensure there's a quiet space for readers as well as a conference room -- which is expected to open this fall -- and a community room for presentations.

It's worth noting that the library doesn't just have books -- it also checks out movies, music and some educational tools -- including fishing poles, a telescope and, soon, metal detectors -- in addition to offering a variety of digital services and other resources.

Farwell said she loves working at the library to help make all these services available to the community.

"That's what makes it so good to work here -- someone needs something and you have it," she said.

Conversely, she said, the community always seems to have what the library needs.

An overheard discussion led to the library acquiring a skeleton display, she said, and another got a Bella Vistan to bring her macaw for a presentation.

Event coordinator Bailley Kinser said she also enjoys her job. There's something to learn every day and events are always a good time, she said.

"I'm a big sucker for the programs, which is good, considering that's my job," she said.

Further, she said, it's great to work somewhere with mass appeal -- the library has something for everyone.

"Everybody comes in here looking for something different," she said.

While the library has been doing a great deal less since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, it's starting to host more events and programs again -- including the popular summer reading program, which has about 90 kids signed up at this point, Kinser said.

More information on available programs and events can be found on the library website at http://www.bvpl.org/.

It's been difficult to get these programs started, she said, because so much was up in the air at the start of the year.

"The planning starts way out... we had no idea what June and July would look like," she said. "We're happy to get a bit more toward normal."