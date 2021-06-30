July 4 Parade Update

When Bella Vistans gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, the entertainment will begin at 9 a.m. in the Sugar Creek Center Parking lot on Highway 71. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m.

The pre-parade entertainment includes the Ozark Highlander Band performing "Amazing Grace," the Sophisticated Ladies with a tap and jazz routine, and a release of white doves. The Ecumenical Church Orchestra will play a patriotic medley.

Speakers include Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, founder of Sheep Dogs, an organization that sends veterans to help with disaster relief and provides opportunities for outdoor adventures. Congressman Steve Womack will also speak, and Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie is one of the parade emcees.

The parade will begin right after a Civil War Cannon Salute at 9:30.

It all takes place in the parking lot of the Sugar Creek Center. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.