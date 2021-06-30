BELLA VISTA PROUD: John Craig loves the Bella Vista wildlife and landscapes

With a membership that includes all ages and all levels of experience, the Bella Vista Photo Club survived the pandemic and is still going strong.

Member John Craig retired as a certified financial planner and is now working as a photographer in Northwest Arkansas. Some of the programs at the monthly Photo Club meetings are geared to those with less experience, but others offer ideas for veteran photographers and he always enjoys the club's field trips. It was a photo club trip that took him to Boxley, near the Buffalo River, to photograph elk.

Born in Wyoming, Craig said he is fascinated by wildlife.

"I have a desire to capture the unique moments through the lens of my camera for others to enjoy. A photo captured under the perfect light can elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary."

He and his wife, MaryAnn, moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1998 and to Bella Vista in 2005. He turned his photography hobby into a business about four years ago. Many of his clients are businesses that need art for their websites, he explained, but he still loves nature photography and some of his work can be found on www.discoverbellavistaar.com, the website produced by the city's advertising and promotions department. He also writes blog posts for that website.

He has a special interest in nighttime photography and loves to be outside shooting just before sunrise when everything is quiet.

After moving to Arkansas, he became a certified Master Naturalist and uses the information he learned in that program to help neighbors with landscaping issues.

He works with the local Bluebird Society and the national NestWatch group monitoring birds in the area.

He also plays golf four or five times a week.

To see more of Craig's work, visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/John-L-Craig-Photography-107341833969091/ or contact him by email at [email protected]

The photography club meets on the third Tuesday of the months January through October at 6:30 p.m. at the First Community Bank in Jane (Pineville), Mo. A guest speaker presents a program about photography. Most months there is an opportunity to meet with other members outside on a photo walk or field trip. There are monthly photo contests as well as the larger annual contest. More information about the photo club is available at https://bellavistapc.org.