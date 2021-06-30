Increased DWI enforcement planned

BELLA VISTA -- As summertime celebrations ramp up for the upcoming holiday, Bella Vista Police Department officers remind you that buzzed driving is still drunk driving, and to think twice before having too much fun and getting behind the wheel.

Drunk driving is one of the most common and deadliest crimes. One person dies in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Yet, these deaths are preventable by making smart choices.

The Bella Vista Police Department wants to help ensure our residents and visitors arrive home safely and will be participating in a DWI mobilization starting June 30. You can expect to see increased enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers through the Independence Day holiday, including DWI and safety checkpoints.

Think twice before getting into a vehicle and driving to ensure you and those on the road with you make it safely home. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.