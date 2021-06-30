Hearing Loss and Cognitive Decline

Ears are amazing appendages, aren't they? Inside the ear is incredibly complicated and miraculous. The gathering of sound to be processed is complex and intricate. But guess what? You do not actually HEAR with your ears. You hear with your brain. Why is this important? It has to do with the link between untreated hearing loss and brain function decline.

A recent report suggests that hearing loss is one of the strongest modifiable risk factors associated with dementia. Since we hear with our brain and not our ears, hearing loss causes the connections in the brain that respond to sound to become reorganized. This causes difficulty in processing sounds and making sense of them.

If a person waits too long to address their hearing loss, it can become exceedingly difficult for the brain to relearn that skill. According to Dr. Molly Dillon, "sensory hearing loss is permanent and progressive, so by the time patients realize they are missing key parts of speech, it can take weeks to regain spatial awareness, which includes localization, speech clarity, and recall of conversation."

Another interference with brain function comes from the increase in cognitive load that hearing loss causes. It slowly becomes exhausting to struggle to hear the world as hearing declines. People must concentrate so hard on lip reading, body language, and contextual clues just to understand a sentence. Increased tiredness and acute fixation on listening means less energy and ability to even think about what was said, contemplate the subject at hand, and form an opinion or response. Your brain cannot maintain its beautiful expansive acuity because the focus narrows to just trying to hear and understand a single word.

The good news is that treating hearing loss with hearing aids can help slow down cognitive decline.

Address your hearing health today by scheduling your free consultation with Dr. Dillon. Call 479-876-0110 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com.

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista