Golf tournament relies on volunteers

The Bella Vista Charity Classic, part of the All-Pro Tour, or APT series, ran four days last week with help from 207 volunteers.

"It's been fun," volunteer coordinator Ruth Hatcher said.

Volunteers marshaled greens, spotted, shuttled, managed tee times, took scores and provided hospitality, among other roles, she explained.

Many volunteers, including herself, have been on board all five years, Hatcher added.

It's tough, she said, because workers have plenty to do and have to adjust to any changes that need to be made.

"Every day can be a challenge," she said.

But it's rewarding, she said.

Hatcher said she's been involved in golf for 65 years, she's coached and taught the sport and she's happy to be involved here as well.

"It's just part of who I am," she said.

Without volunteers, she said, events like this would be impossible. It's very fortunate that Bella Vista has a great number of volunteers who are eager to work events, she said.

One of those volunteers, Carolyn Merritt, said she worked as a nine-hole score-taker, recording scores after the nine-hole mark.

She's also done live-scoring and hosted golfers, she said, and this is her second year.

"We love it, it's really fun," she said.

Because the tournament is a development space for potential future professionals, she said, it's a great place to meet golfers who might be huge names before too long. It's very exciting to watch the start of that journey, she said.

Another volunteer, Stevie Lamar, said she's worked all five years handling the registration desk and assigning tasks.

"We take care of making sure they show up and do what they're supposed to," she said.

Lamar said she loves meeting with golfers and other volunteers. With so many other volunteers, she said, it's almost like a little community that re-gathers each year.

"People keep coming back, they like helping. It's kind of like a reunion every year," Lamar said.