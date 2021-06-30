Cards and Games

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners June 21 were: Game 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Armstrong. Game 2 -- first, Bill Dieleman; second, Ron Madson.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 22 were: first -- Ginny Swinney and Bill Schernikau; second (3-way tie) -- Jim and Janet Callarman, Jack and Duffy McClellan, Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Dave and Rita Backer.

Game time begins at 4:30 p.m. now instead of 5:30 p.m., since Riordan closes at 7 p.m. rather than 8 p.m. The group plays as couples but if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Rita Back; second, David Baker.

Wednesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners June 23 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Liz Reider

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games from 11:30 a.m. to 3 pm. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing.

There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Alan Akey. High scorer -- Stan Neukircher.

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single deck) has restarted at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional details.