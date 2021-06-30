Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts rise early to post flags

On five special holidays throughout the year, a group of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts rise early to post the flag.

It's a task that Brylei Tomlinson doesn't mind at all. "I got up at 6 a.m. on Memorial Day," the recent high school graduate said. "We try to get them out before sunrise and take them down before sunset."

The flag posting program is a fundraiser for Scouts BSA Troop 3410B and 3410G that helps pay for gear, books, shirts and summer camp, she said.

Tomlinson comes from military roots. Her mother has served in the military, and her father still serves. She enjoys being part of a group that takes extra steps on special days.

"My favorite thing is actually going (on the outings)," she said, "the posting and respecting the flag."

Katherine Auld, organizer, said approximately 15 boys and 10 girls participate in the program, which entails posting the flag on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriots Day and Veterans Day.

The group mainly focuses on posting the flag at different residences in Bella Vista and works on a subscription basis. For $35, the Scouts come out early on those five days and post the flag. Organizers and Scouts prepare ahead of time, driving a 14-to 16-inch PVC pipe in the ground to hold the flagpole. The PVC pipe is flush with the ground, and homeowners are able to drive over it with their lawnmower, Auld explained.

Organizers like to have the set-up already complete, so when Scouts come in the early morning hours, they are ready to post the 3x5-foot flag on the 10-foot pole, she said.

The overall group is divided into subgroups, which have their own routes. Tomlinson, who is Auld's niece, said routes are determined and outlined on Google spreadsheets.

It all takes some coordination, and the group focuses mainly on Bella Vista because some of the patriotic days sometimes fall on school days, Auld explained. After posting the number of flags, youngsters still have to get to school, she said.

Each group is comprised of two to three scouts and one to two adults, Tomlinson said. She believes the program helps youngsters and teens respect the flag.

"When we are posting the colors and unrolling the flag, we have another person to make sure it doesn't touch the ground, and we have a third person, just in case," she said.

Auld said the idea arose out of a great partnership with a gentleman in the Rotary Club, who was staying extremely busy, posting the flag on a couple of streets. He suggested the scouts take over the program.

That was four years ago.

Since then, scouts have had the opportunity to learn about flag etiquette, military service, patriotism, friendship, citizenship and friendly service, Auld said.

Those who participate have their time recorded. Credit toward summer camp is logged. At least two scouts have earned their way to camp with all expenses paid, she said.

Tomlinson only became involved in scouts one year ago. When the pandemic hit, she spent a lot of time with her cousin. From there, she went on one campout and knew scouts were for her.

"The vibe was for real," she said.

Tomlinson enjoys working with her hands and plans to attend aviation mechanic school. She believes this program has helped her broaden and develop her teamwork skills, which will benefit her in her career, she said.

Auld said she enjoys working with youth, whose whole joy is a scouting event or activity.

The flag posting program is great for the community -- and for those involved.

"I love that the kids are doing this," she said.

For a $35 subscription, scouts will post a flag in your yard on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriots Day and Veterans Day.

All forms of payment are accepted, including cash, check, Venmo, PayPal and others, according to Katherine Auld, organizer.

For information, email [email protected]

Courtesy photo Bella Coleman finds the sleeve to post a flag while Scouts from troops 3410B and 3410G watch and prepare to salute the flag.

Courtesy photo Trey Park unrolls a flag to post.