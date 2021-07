Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Dusk settles brightly over Lake Windsor with the almost full moon.

Thursday, July 1 Thunderstorms Precip: 93% High: 80^Low: 68 Friday, July 2 Few Showers/Mostly Cloudy Precip: 31% High: 83^Low: 63 Saturday, July 3 Partly Cloudy Precip: 15% High: 84^Low: 62 Sunday, July 4 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 84^Low: 63 Monday, July 5 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 85^Low: 67 Tuesday, July 6 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 86^Low: 70 Wednesday, July 7 Scatter Clouds/Isolated Thunderstorms Precip: 31% High: 85^Low: 71

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

