Bella Vista Property Owners Association dismissed from stump dump lawsuit

BENTONVILLE -- A local circuit judge on Monday dismissed the Bella Vista Property Owners Association as a defendant in a lawsuit filed last year over the stump dump fire.

Judge Brad Karren made his ruling after hearing from attorneys representing the association and 148 plaintiffs who were suing it.

An underground fire burned at the Trafalgar Road stump dump site for months before the association hired firms to put it out. City firefighters discovered the fire on July 29, 2018.

The plaintiffs are seeking money for the damages they say they suffered from the fire's smoke and noxious fumes.

Association attorneys filed a motion seeking to dismiss the association from the lawsuit because the statute of limitations had passed when the lawsuit was filed in October against the association, Thomas Fredericks, Fredericks Construction Co., Blue Mountain Storage and BTS Equipment.

Russell Atchley, one of the attorneys representing the association, told the judge his client's last involvement with the stump dump was in March 2017, and there's a three-year statute of limitation for the association to be sued related to the fire. Atchley said March 31, 2020, was the deadline for the lawsuit to be filed against the association.

Atchley said there are no allegations in the lawsuit the association had a part in starting the fire. He told the judge the association should be dismissed from the lawsuit.

Ross Noland, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, told the judge in March 2017 his clients hadn't suffered any damages from the fire. Noland said damages started in July 2018 when the fire started and lasted for nine months.

He said the association failed to warn about the fire, then failed to put it out in a timely manner. Noland told the judge the association took responsibility for cleaning up the area.

Sach Oliver, another attorney for the plaintiffs, said the association has made decisions about the stump dump since the fire, which shows their involvement.

"There was not a cause of action until there was smoke and fire," he said.

Karren agreed with Atchely and found the statute of limitation passed.

Oliver said they respect the judge's decision, but plan to appeal it.

Karren previously granted the same ruling for Cooper and Fredericks because the statute of limitation passed for them to be sued.

The association remains a party in a separate lawsuit first filed Nov. 27, 2018, on behalf of Curtis and Tiffany Macomber. They are also suing on behalf of their two minor children. Stacey Lewis, Bart Lewis, Norvil Lantz and Mary Joan Lantz were added on March 14, 2019, as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Kim Carlson, the association's director of marketing and communications, estimated the cost to put out the fire and remediate the stump dump site at $4 million.

The association operated the dump from 2003 to 2016 on land leased from Blue Mountain Storage. The dump was a convenience for builders and residents in the area needing to dispose of organic matter, including leaves. By the time the fire was found burning underground in July 2018, Brown's Tree Service had purchased the land.

Karren recently accepted a $3 million settlement that ended another lawsuit concerning the fire.

Michael and Amie Armstrong filed the lawsuit in December 2019 against former board members of the Property Owners Association. The Armstrongs are association members.

The lawsuit argues the former board members were aware the association was using the site as an unmonitored dump and didn't try to stop the dumping of prohibited items for a fee from January 2004 to December 2016.

The lawsuit wasn't seeking any money from the association, but was filed to make the insurance company provide the coverage according to its policy.

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance agreed to pay $2 million to the association and $1 million in attorney fees, according to Jason Wales, an attorney for the Armstrongs.