Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold its July meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. The program will be presented by Matt McCoy of Fort Smith. Matt is a faculty member at the UA in Fort Smith. He will be speaking about Kansas Troops in the Arkansas, Missouri and the Indian Territory during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all. For more information, contact Dale Phillips at [email protected]

Christian Women's Connection

The Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista. The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at New Life Church, located at 103 Riordan in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Elaine Vatalaro. The title of her presentation is "His Indescribable Gift" -- "You did not choose me but I chose you." The feature will be Beth Tracy & Friends, a "Musical Ensemble."

Breakfast is $10 and reservations are needed. Make a reservation or get information by calling Glenda at 479-876-5422 or emailing [email protected] Please wear a mask. This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings at the Highlands Church Choir Room 371 on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required -- just a love for singing. We perform three concerts and a few sing-outs per year. Many music styles and genres are performed. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday night. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the 20s through the 70s and songs from a couple of Broadway musicals. Gentlemen, you are most welcome to join us. For more information, contact John Matthews at 479-268-5391.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0532 meets every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Club meetings resumed June 12 and committees were organized for the rest of the year. The weigh-in is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., followed by the meeting.

All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight with a great support and motivation system throughout your journey.

The TOPS pledge is: I am an intelligent person. I will control my emotions, not let my emotions control me. Every time I am tempted to use food to satisfy my frustrated desires, build up my injured ego, or dull my senses, I will remember -- I will take off pounds sensibly.

Andandte Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will not meet again until September. More programs will be offered through June 2022. Andante appreciates the public's support and looks forward to presenting many events in the new season. Please visit andantemusicclub.org or [email protected] for more information.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting which ends at 10 a.m. at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5x5-inch canvases for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in learning more, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Computer Club

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew a membership online on the BVCC website. The benefits of club membership include help clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. On the website, you will find additional information, including scheduled classes, the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) is rehearsing again. If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).