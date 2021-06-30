Bella Vista church news

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

On July 1, the Reverend Brandon J. Hudson will begin his ministry as the new rector of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church. A longtime resident of Northwest Arkansas, Fr. Hudson received a BA from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and an MDiv from the School of Theology, University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. He comes to Bella Vista from Springdale, where he has served St. Thomas Episcopal Church as curate since graduating from seminary in 2020. The members of St. Theodore's welcome everyone to join them in person each week to celebrate Fr. Hudson's arrival and continue with the ministries in the community.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Knights of the North Vacation Bible School will be held Sunday, June 27, through Thursday, July 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for children, age 4 through new sixth graders. Register online at fumcbellavista.com and go to the VBS link.

On Sunday, July 4, there will be one service only, at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot, with a time of patriotic music and family time with games and a bring-your-own-picnic following the service.

Chancel Choir and Chancel Bells are resuming practice on Aug. 4. If you are interested, please contact Larry Zehring at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

40 Years of Potluck recipe book -- there are 104 different contributors of about 400 recipes, most of which have been cooked for some event at the church over the years. The books are $15 each and are for sale in the church office.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship service at 11 a.m. Please wear a mask if you have not been covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11z a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also lived streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended), Sunday school and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass leads the Bible study on Creation, Evolution and Intelligent Design in the fellowship hall.

The church office will be closed on July 5.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio stations KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The "Sonday Riders" will meet on July 11 and July 25 at 2 p.m. in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church has resumed its services -- Sunday school at 9 a.m.; church service at 10:30 a.m. You are welcome to contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Bella Vista Community Church

Worship service is on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 or by email at [email protected] Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service Sunday, July 4, and you are invited to attend the 11 am service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville, when they will stream the Sunday service shown at the 2021 virtual general assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association. This service can also be directly streamed through uua.org For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday beginning Tuesday, June 29, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall. $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family welcome and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

United Lutheran Church

The July 9 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Jamaican cuisine (stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake). It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is July 6. Cost is $12 per meal.

Future dates are Aug. 14, Italian cuisine and the last event is Oktoberfest, Oct. 9, with German fare. All are welcome. Thank you for helping ULC support its charities.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services have resumed at Highlands Church at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the church website for those wanting to worship from home. You can join online at humcbv.com.