Arkansas Municipal League names Christie District VP

BELLA VISTA -- The Arkansas Municipal League at its 87th Annual Convention, held virtually June 16-18, presented a new slate of officers for the 2021-2022 year, including Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie as District 3 vice president.

Christie has previously served the League on the Cities of the First Class Advisory Council, 2014-2017 and 2019-2021.

Other officers elected for 2021-2022 include Berryville Mayor Tim McKinney, president; Sherwood Mayor Virginia Young, first vice president; Lakeview Mayor Dennis Behling, District 1 vice president; Beebe City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren, District 2 vice president; and Mena Council Member James Turner, District 4 vice president.

The League hosted the convention and annual business meeting completely online, and it featured a combination of live and pre-recorded sessions focusing on current events and timely programming covering a variety of topics important to municipalities for a remote audience of about 900 city and town officials and personnel.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to the 500 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of the state and nation. To find out more, visit arml.org.