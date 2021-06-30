No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Veterans Village

The older veterans stood in a semi-circle in the rear parking lot of the coffee shop, watching the activity and drinking coffee. What they were watching was the creation of the first two tiny homes that would eventually launch the Veterans Village.

Sarge had found construction drawings in the trash done by one of his homeless dormitory veterans, David, who had finally confessed that, yes, he used to be the owner of a construction company.

"But that was before," David said. Before his life took a nosedive. Before he'd ended up homeless.

"And this is now," said Sarge, spreading out the drawings.

After many discussions, after conferences with Sarge's attorney and banker, after breaking through David's fear-induced resistance, papers were signed. The plan was to sell several homes and generate enough cash to buy a small piece of land. On that spot Veterans Village would rise, tiny homes for homeless veterans, all built by David. The construction site in the back parking lot was a busy place during the day, with experienced veteran carpenters doing the work.

The minute the roofs were shingled, a local man stepped up and asked how much the tiny houses were going to sell for. Sarge eased into the periphery of the conversation, staying silent but also staying nearby in case David faltered.

But he didn't.

Instead, David smiled, confident and in charge, and said, "Now that's going to depend on the finishes you'd want, sir. If you step over here, I can show you the flooring choices, the exterior cladding, the appliances you can choose from ..."

One of the elderly veterans waved Sarge over and whispered a question: "Does he know yet?"

Sarge shook his head.

No, David didn't know that the elderly veterans and their families had banded together, hunted for land and opened their wallets. David was closer to creating the Veterans Village than he ever imagined.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* In Tikrit, Iraq, there's a 6-foot-tall monument of a shoe that journalist Muntadhar al-Zeidi threw at then-President George W. Bush.

* Speaking of shoes, a collector of same is called a Sneakerhead.

* Researchers were able to mimic the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by re-creating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx. The mummy had little to say, however, even after all that time, as they produced just a single sound somewhere between the vowels in "bed" and "bad."

* Magnolia plants are so ancient that they're pollinated by beetles, as they existed prior to the appearance of bees.

* A study by psychologists found that when 4- to 6-year-olds pretended to be Batman while doing a boring but important task, it helped them resist distraction and stay more focused. (We're trying this the next time we wash the dishes.)

* Tootsie Rolls were added to soldiers' rations in World War II due to their ability to withstand all weather conditions.

* In medieval games of chess, pawns that had been promoted to a queen were given the title of "adviser," so as to not imply that the king had more than one queen or was guilty of adultery!

* Those tears you see in the Tin Man's eyes in "The Wizard of Oz" were made of chocolate syrup, as machine oil didn't photograph well.

* Ancient Egyptians loved their cats so much that household members would shave their eyebrows as a sign of mourning when the cat died. Mourning ended when their brows had grown back.

Thought for the Day: "I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people." -- John Hume

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

FAMOUS HAND

West dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K J 5

[H] 7

[D] A Q 7 4

[C] K Q 9 4 2

WEST

[S] A 4 3

[H] 8 4 3 2

[D] K 9 6

[C] A 10 7

EAST

[S] Q 10 7 6

[H] 10 5

[D] J 10 5 3 2

[C] 6 3

SOUTH

[S] 9 8 2

[H] A K Q J 9 6

[D] 8

[C] J 8 5

The bidding:

West North East South

Pass 1 [C] Pass 1 [H]

Pass 2 [D] Pass 3 [H]

Pass 3 NT Pass 4 [H]

Opening lead -- four of spades.

Back in 1935, Ely and Jo Culbertson played a long challenge match against Hal and Dorothy Sims. Although it did not stir up as much public interest as the famous Lenz-Culbertson encounter two years earlier, the match was followed with great interest by most of the faithful in the bridge world.

Sims, a giant of a man with a dominating personality, was one of the great card players of all time. He had an unerring instinct for good card play that produced the best possible result in virtually every hand.

But in this deal, Sims, South, met his match in the person of the brilliant but shy Jo Culbertson, who chose the four of spades as her opening lead against four hearts!

The underlead of an ace against a suit contract is a practice severely frowned upon in expert circles. But Mrs. Culbertson reasoned that Sims' unwillingness to play three notrump stemmed from a weakness in spades and that dummy was correspondingly marked with some spade strength by virtue of her three-notrump bid.

So Jo, taking advantage of what seemed an ideal occasion in view of the bidding, underled the ace of spades. After studying the situation at length, Sims played low from dummy, hoping Mrs. Culbertson had led low from either the ten or the queen, or both. Ely won with the ten and returned a club to his wife's ace, whereupon Jo led a low spade again!

Sims glared at Jo for quite a while before finally deciding she wouldn't dare underlead an ace twice against the likes of himself. Accordingly, he played the jack from dummy. Ely won with the queen and returned a spade to Jo's ace, and a scarlet-faced Sims went down one.

