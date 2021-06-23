The Weekly Vista Obituaries for June 23, 2021

Larry Gene Kimbrell

Larry Gene Kimbrell, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 16, 2021.

He was born Jan. 7, 1945, to Rufus and Hattie (Kennedy) Kimbrell in Harrisonville, Mo. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until he retired. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years, Shirley Pruitt Kimbrell; brothers, Leslie L. Kimbrell, William Ed Kimbrell; sister, Dorothy A. Lewis; sister-in-law, Lucille Kimbrell; and brother-in-law, Lea V. Rea.

He is survived by his sister, Helen Rea; son, Garry Kimbrell; brother, Herb Kimbrell; sister-in-law, Virginia Kimbrell; brother-in-law, Dick Lewis; and two granddaughters.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel.

