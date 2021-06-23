Shelter garage sale returns, draws crowd

A fundraiser garage sale for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter drew no shortage of donations or sales last week.

Anita Werts, who runs the sale out of her home just off Trafalgar Road, said she's been doing it for the past 16 years and she loves to help the shelter because she loves animals.

"I put my heart into this," Werts said.

While the sale had to skip last year because of covid-19 concerns, Werts said that 2019 was a banner year, pulling more than $10,000 for the shelter.

While totals are not yet available, she said she hopes to beat that number this year.

A lot of great organizations help people, she said, but operations like the shelter tend to struggle financially by comparison.

This typically annual garage sale features a wide array of donated goods, with all sales going to the shelter, she said.

Any leftover goods will also be donated to shelters and other charitable organizations, she added.

"It's all donated, the generosity of the community makes it work," she said.

The sale is a fun event to work, often drawing in regular customers and interesting individuals to chat with, she said.

Werts added that the volunteers -- a core group of roughly half a dozen, plus others who dip in and out -- are absolutely essential to the sale.

One volunteer, Bonnie Anderson, said she loves having a chance to help the shelter.

"I have several animals of my own ... it's a fundraiser that means a lot to me," she said.

Additionally, she said, she's good friends with Werts and they've worked together in different capacities for nearly four decades.

The event is a fun volunteer effort, she added, particularly because of the people who come to visit.

"I see a lot of old friends," Anderson said.

One shopper, Barb Martin, said she appreciated the sale. There's always something interesting to buy and it's nice to help the shelter, she said.

"It's nice, they always do a good job ... what can you say? It's a good place to go," she said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Among the many items for sale during last weekend's Bella Vista Animal Shelter garage sale fundraiser was this massive leather drum.