Shafer is active community volunteer

Concordia resident Marjorie Shafer is active as a volunteer and in other pursuits.

She grew up in Holton, Kan., in the northeast part of the state.

"I never dreamed I would retire to Arkansas," she said. She has now lived here 27 years.

She and her husband, Eldon, came to Bella Vista on a Cooper vacation, and Eldon fell in love with Arkansas, Marjorie said. She didn't want to leave Kansas because she had a lot of grandchildren, but once her daughter moved to Bentonville, she was willing.

"My church is wonderful," she said. "My line dance club is wonderful. It's wonderful here at Concordia."

Marjorie and Eldon married when she was 17 and had yet to finish high school. He had to fight in the Korean War and lost his leg. They bought a farm after that and they raised three daughters and a son, and Eldon coached little league and helped the children with 4-H. They had ElMar (for Eldon and Marjorie) Egg Farm and had thousands of hens and sold thousands of eggs, supplying Holton and Topeka, she said. They also had hogs and registered short-horn cattle.

"We worked very hard," she said. "The children said, 'We have learned one thing. Farmers work too hard, early and late, and they don't make much money.'"

She said her children all got good jobs but none became farmers.

From their four children came 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Marjorie has always volunteered, she said. She has volunteered for the Benton County Literacy Council for 20 years. She also does a ministry at Concordia Health and Rehab called Sing and Share. The group sings and she leads a Bible study. She has been doing that for about 20 years as well.

She taught Sunday school for many years and vacation Bible school for 50 years. At her church in Kansas she was the director of vacation Bible school.

She used to be a member of Teller of Tales Guild in Springdale. Members would practice telling stories and then go to libraries and schools and tell stories to children. She has a large collection of teddy bears and used to put on a program with her teddy bears, but she had to stop because back pain prevented her from being able to load and carry the teddy bears.

She said she never had a teddy bear until she was 59 years old. She and her husband were on vacation visiting their daughter in Little Rock, and they stopped in Van Buren where they found a shop with beautiful teddy bears dressed in lace and jewelry. She convinced her husband to buy her one, and after that he started giving her teddy bears for birthdays and anniversaries. Then her children started giving them to her, and before she knew it she had hundreds. She has all kinds -- Elvis, Uncle Sam, firemen and policemen, bears that sing and dance.

For many years she sang in a band called Marjie and Friends. They went to nursing homes in the area and sang seasonal songs, she said.

She also enjoys the Walk the Line Dance Club, which she said is a wonderful, friendly group of people with good leadership. It has recently resumed normal operations following many months of covid-19 restrictions.

She concluded, "Concordia is a good place to live. We have lovely, friendly people here."