Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, June 16 -- Low Team Net Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Steve Salas and Blind Draw (65); Second -- Dan Grady and Blind Draw (66); Third -- Joe D'Anna and Paul Nelson (70)

B-Flight: First -- Tim Hartney and Dennis Berg (74); Second (Tie) -- Ralph Trigg and John Young / Randy Dietz and John Flynn (75)

C-Flight: First -- Rod Alford and Keith Hall (69); Second (Tie) -- Pat Ivers and Gerald McGuffin / Merrill Johnson and James Morrison (78)

D-Flight: First -- David Schenk and Mike Robinson (72); Second (Tie) -- Gary Nelson and Blind Draw / Hillary Krueger and Ben Soliday (77)