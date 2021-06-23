Pet of the Week

Photo submitted

Walt is a playful nine-week-old kitten who will be available for adoption once he has been neutered and received his vaccinations. Shelter staff said he's very friendly and was found in a car's engine bay. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

