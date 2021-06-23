OPINION: Bella Vista tyranny

The Bella Vista Architectural Control Committee (ACC) has declared that there will be no white fences in Bella Vista after Jan. 1, 2022. By that time, everyone will have to either obtain a permit to repaint with an approved color or tear the fence down. Anyone not obeying these orders will be punished. The big question is, "Why is this edict being given to us at this time?" Why wasn't it in our contract when we purchased our home?

White houses have not been allowed in Bella Vista since 1965. We agreed to that when we signed our contract to buy our home and so that makes it OK. However, after living in our homes for many years, it is not OK to have this fence change thrown at us now.

The American Revolution was our first war and it was fought because of England's tyrannical abuse of our colonists. Every war we have fought since then has been to defend ourselves from tyrants who wanted to control us. Sometimes we have to stand up to would-be tyrant's right here in our own backyard.

The Arkansas motto is Regnat Populus (The People Rule). Bella Vista is now a city and has city ordinances which the people have control over through using the democratic process. The residents of Bella Vista do not have any control over what rules the ACC decides to enforce. There is no longer a reason to keep the ACC. We need to abolish it.

The quest for freedom from tyranny did not end at Valley Forge, Normandy or Iraq. We constantly have to be vigilant and on the lookout for those who would like to tell us how to live our lives.

If we let ACC get away with this edict, what will they demand of us next? Will they arbitrarily have us change the shingles on our roof, no white gutters, ban the use of fireplaces? What's next?

We must form a citizen army and stand together and fight this tyrannical decision. The Bella Vista Patriots is in the process of forming a campaign and the battle cry is, "GO-AWAY-ACC." We are asking for petition signatures from anyone and everyone who wants to keep white fences in Bella Vista.

The easiest way to join this army is to go to the Living in Bella Vista Arkansas Facebook page (and perhaps others). All it will require is your name, email address or telephone number, or both. You will see on these Facebook pages that there is an army already growing, please join in for the sake of freedom.

Jim Parsons

Chairman Bella Vista Patriots