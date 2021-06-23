City

All meetings are held at Bella Vista District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

Per CDC guidelines, public meetings are considered large gatherings and those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing. Those who are unvaccinated are especially encouraged to wear a mask. Please be considerate of others during in-person meetings, including personal choices for use of facial coverings and social distancing.

• City Council: The next regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28. The council's next work session will be at 5:30 p.m. July 29.

• Planning Commission: The next work session will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1. The planning commission's next regular meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 12.

POA

• Board of Directors:

Board Working Session (OPEN) -- Tuesday, July 15, 9 a.m. | Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

Board Meeting (OPEN) -- Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m. | Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

• Golf Committee (JAC): The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Jason Loyd at [email protected]

• Lakes Committee (JAC): The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and it will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Matt Champagne at [email protected]

• Recreation Committee (JAC): The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Chris Stockman at [email protected]

Member comments/questions should be directed to the JAC chair no later than 24 hours before the meeting begins. In-person meetings "may" require masks and social distancing procedures.