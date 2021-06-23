Creative wine tree offers unique fund-raising idea

A wine tree is proving to be an innovative and successful fundraiser for local charities.

Katy Henkel saw the wine tree idea somewhere and thought it could work for the Bella Vista Charity Classic, said Henkel's sister, Ruth Hatcher.

"The first time we had the wine tree, it went crazy," Hatcher said on Sunday afternoon, as she arranged bottles and explained the fund-raising concept.

The wine tree was located at the BV Bar & Grill over the weekend as part of the activities but was moved on Monday to Lakepoint for the silent auction's conclusion.

This is the second year for organizers to incorporate the wine tree, Hatcher said. A green, wooden tiered shelf was recycled for a new purpose with various bottles of wine on display featuring unique labels and colors.

The original shelf is usually utilized at Henkel's church at Christmas time to display poinsettias, Hatcher said.

The wine tree process is simple: those who wish to participate simply donate $20, then draw a cork with a number on it from a basket. That person then finds the bottle of wine on the wine tree with that matching number.

Some bottles of wine also had bonus presents as well, Hatcher said.

Volunteers Carol Kernwein and Peggy Pfeifer said this year's tree started with 102 bottles, but 36 more were added Saturday night as people took advantage of the fundraiser.

All profits are part of the silent auction and other activities in the Bella Vista Charity Classic.

Hatcher said the creative idea works well because of the price point and because community members want to donate to a good cause.

"People are glad to give to a charity," she said.

Other aspects of the tournament continue this week, as men and women golfers will play at the Highlands and Bella Vista Country Club golf courses.