The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Creative wine tree offers unique fund-raising idea

June 23, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Carol Kernwein, Peggy Pefeifer and Ruth Hatcher enjoy a story or two while looking over the wide variety of wine bottles that are part of a "wine tree." Hatcher's sister, Katy Henkel, saw the idea and thought it would work well here. Those who wish to participate pay $20, select a cork with a number, then find that bottle of wine with the matching number. This is the second year organizers have hosted the wine tree as part of the Bella Vista Charity Classic. Hatcher said the idea has been a best-seller.

A wine tree is proving to be an innovative and successful fundraiser for local charities.

Katy Henkel saw the wine tree idea somewhere and thought it could work for the Bella Vista Charity Classic, said Henkel's sister, Ruth Hatcher.

"The first time we had the wine tree, it went crazy," Hatcher said on Sunday afternoon, as she arranged bottles and explained the fund-raising concept.

The wine tree was located at the BV Bar & Grill over the weekend as part of the activities but was moved on Monday to Lakepoint for the silent auction's conclusion.

This is the second year for organizers to incorporate the wine tree, Hatcher said. A green, wooden tiered shelf was recycled for a new purpose with various bottles of wine on display featuring unique labels and colors.

The original shelf is usually utilized at Henkel's church at Christmas time to display poinsettias, Hatcher said.

The wine tree process is simple: those who wish to participate simply donate $20, then draw a cork with a number on it from a basket. That person then finds the bottle of wine on the wine tree with that matching number.

Some bottles of wine also had bonus presents as well, Hatcher said.

Volunteers Carol Kernwein and Peggy Pfeifer said this year's tree started with 102 bottles, but 36 more were added Saturday night as people took advantage of the fundraiser.

All profits are part of the silent auction and other activities in the Bella Vista Charity Classic.

Hatcher said the creative idea works well because of the price point and because community members want to donate to a good cause.

"People are glad to give to a charity," she said.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Peggy Pfeifer shows off an interesting label on a bottle of wine Sunday afternoon at BV Bar & Grill. Volunteers of the Bella Vista Charity Classic -- happening this week -- organized a silent auction and wine tree to help raise funds for local charities. Items for the silent auction and the wine tree were set up at the BV Bar & Grill over the weekend, but moved to Lakepoint on Monday for the silent auction and party. Other aspects of the tournament continue this week, as men and women golfers will play at the Highlands and Bella Vista Country Club golf courses.
Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Peggy Pfeifer shows off an interesting label on a bottle of wine Sunday afternoon at BV Bar & Grill. Volunteers of the Bella Vista Charity Classic -- happening this week -- organized a silent auction and wine tree to help raise funds for local charities. Items for the silent auction and the wine tree were set up at the BV Bar & Grill over the weekend, but moved to Lakepoint on Monday for the silent auction and party. Other aspects of the tournament continue this week, as men and women golfers will play at the Highlands and Bella Vista Country Club golf courses.
Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista This quilt, donated by Sue Wagner, is one of several items on display in the silent auction -- part of the Bella Vista Charity Classic's events.
Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista This quilt, donated by Sue Wagner, is one of several items on display in the silent auction -- part of the Bella Vista Charity Classic's events.

Print Headline: Creative wine tree offers unique fund-raising idea

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT