City looks to amend burn ordinance

At a city council work session Monday, council member Jerry Snow said he will present an ordinance amending the city's burn ordinance at the next regular city council meeting.

The new ordinance states that, except for when using outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, outdoor cooking grills, smokers or similar devices, burning is not allowed without a permit from the fire department. Burning is not allowed after sunset, and a person must be on site to monitor the burning for as long as flames are visible. There must be a water source or heavy equipment to control the fire. Burning may not cause unreasonable encroachment of smoke or heat onto neighboring properties, the ordinance states.

Snow reported he will make a motion to table indefinitely a previous version of the ordinance.

The council also briefly discussed impact fees. Staff Attorney Jason Kelley explained state law requires that impact fees be collected at closing or upon issuance of a certificate of occupancy. The current Bella Vista ordinance says that impact fees will be collected upon issuance of a building permit, and so that ordinance is being changed to reflect state law. The council plans to change the ordinance to say that impact fees will be collected upon issuance of a certificate of occupancy, he said.

The council reviewed an ordinance that will increase procurement authority without soliciting competitive bids from $20,000 to $35,000. Kelley said a state law making the limit $35,000 goes into affect on July 25. He said the council has the authority to be more restrictive if it wants to.

Also, the council heard several ordinances from the planning commission and city staff recommending that properties be rezoned. Council member Larry Wilms expressed concern about one property, saying a trail head stop was planned in the vicinity on the 2040 plan. Council member Steven Bourke said the 2040 plan represents a conceptual plan, not an obligation. Kelley encouraged the council members not to debate the issue at a work session but to save it for the council meeting.

Mayor Peter Christie told the council that the city received $24,505 from an American Rescue Plan grant through the Arkansas State Library for the Bella Vista Public Library.

Also on the agenda for the next council meeting will be a resolution awarding a bid to First Star Exteriors for roof replacement on city hall and fire station 1 in an amount not to exceed $102,474.