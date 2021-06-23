Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 15 were: First -- Dot and Chuck Seeley; Second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; Third -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; Fourth -- Larry and Ginger Anderson. Honorable mention -- Dave and Rita Backer.

This was the second meeting since the onset of covid-19 last year. Game time begins at 4:30 p.m. now instead of 5:30 p.m., since Riordan closes at 7 p.m. rather than 8 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you. Also, for now, you do need to be vaccinated.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners June 15 were: Game 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Bill Dieleman. Game 2 -- first, Ron Madson; second, Liz Reider.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 16 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey. Table 2 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, David Backer.

Wednesday Concordia Bing Bang Baseball

Winners June 16 with a score of 11-9 were: Men's Team -- Art Hamilton, Ron Madsen, Mike McConnell and Bill Dieleman; Women's Team -- Marj Shaffer, Marianne White, Pat Harrel and Deborah Dashade.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners June 17 were: first, Cornelia Corning; second, Marty Watson; third, Eileen Kringen. There will be no walk-in bridge on June 24.

Thursday St. Bernard Pinochle Club

Couples winners June 14 were: First -- Bill Schernikau and Nelda Tommer; Second -- Terry McClure and Al Akey; Third -- Fran Olsen Parrish and Ernie Olsen; Fourth -- Pat and Tom Karbouski; Fifth -- Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; Sixth -- Dan Bloomer and Wayne Doyle. Honorable Mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson.

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games from 11:30 a.m. to 3 pm. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing.

There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Pinochle

The Thursday evening pinochle group will begin playing at Riordan Hall every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact George Fellers for additional information at 479-644-1976.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 4 were: Table 1 -- First, Stan Neukircher; Second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- First, Bill Roush; Second, Kirk Greenawalt. High scorer -- Stan Neukircher.

Winners June 11 were: Table 1 -- First, Wayne Doyle; Second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- First, Bill Roush; Second, Stan Neukircher. High scorer -- Bill Roush.

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single deck) has restarted at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

June 19 --Blue Team won: Chuck Hurl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Armstrong, Bill Dieleman and Zona Dahl. Red Team: Marj Shaffer, Laura Wieserman, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Ron Madson.