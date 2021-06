Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Scattered clouds in a blue sky on the first day of summer look down on the first hay bale of the season.

Thursday, June 17 Sunny Precip: 2% High: 96^Low: 73 Friday, June 18 Mostly Sunny Precip: 9% High: 95^Low: 70 Saturday, June 19 Sunny Precip: 6% High: 91^Low: 69 Sunday, June 20 Sunny Precip: 7% High: 93^Low: 72 Monday, June 21 Thunderstorms Precip: 83% High: 68^Low: 52 Tuesday, June 22 Mostly Sunny Precip: 10% High: 81^Low: 58 Wednesday, June 23 Mostly Sunny Precip: 9% High: 83^Low: 69

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content