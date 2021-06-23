Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Starting Friday, July 2, the museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. More volunteers are needed to serve as docents at least one afternoon per month to welcome visitors and answer questions about the museum exhibits, which cover 100-plus years of Bella Vista history. Men and women who enjoy interacting with others and want to learn more about Bella Vista's history are welcome to contact volunteer coordinator Jill Werner at 479-721-3122 or by email at [email protected] The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. For more information, call 479-855-2335 or visit bellavistamuseum.org.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon to fill your fridge with fresh goods or to simply visit with your neighbors.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts.

Bella Vista Fourth of July Parade

Bella Vista's Fourth of July Parade will be back this year and start at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. The parking lot provides a long stretch of awnings, so there's shade for many of the spectators. This year, the parade will circle the entire parking lot, leaving space for social distancing for those who desire it. To be in the parade, go to www.bellavistaneighbor.com or call Julie Hull at 479-876-3379.

International Food Festival

The July 9 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Jamaican cuisine (stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake). It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is July 6. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month Italian cuisine will be celebrated. Everyone is welcome!

Bella Vista Library

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services. In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's initial safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed. Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks. As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Property Owners Association -- POA

APT/WAPT -- June 23-26 -- For the second year, The Bella Vista Charity Classic will feature both the men's and women's pro golfers of the APT and WAPT. The All-Pro Tour tournaments provide an avenue for professional golfers to hone their skills while preparing for a life on the PGA Tour. Tournaments will be played on the Country Club and Highlands golf courses.

Tickets for the July 3rd Family Fireworks Event went on sale Monday, June 14. Join in on the family fun that will include the Springfield band "Hometown Tourists," as well as fun activities for the kids -- a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist and plenty of lawn games. The menu will include all holiday favorites, such as a beef carving station, roasted and fried chicken, pulled barbecued pork, hamburgers, hotdogs and grilled chicken breast, plus all of the traditional sides and dessert. Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. Price includes tax, service charge and all entertainment. Because of parking restraints, a minimum four-ticket purchase is required to receive a parking pass (carpooling is strongly recommended). Please bring your own lawn chairs. You must have a numbered pass and associated tickets upon parking lot entry. Doors open at 6 p.m. City of Bella Vista fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. Tickets are available at Lakepoint on Wednesday through Sunday during operating hours (3-9 p.m.) and BV Bar & Grill on Monday through Sunday during operating hours (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.). There are a limited number of tickets available.

Riordan Hall has expanded hours and options as health pandemic restrictions have lifted. The whirlpool has reopened; exercise and fitness class reservations are no longer needed, all the exercise equipment now has been reconfigured back into the main fitness room. The main auditorium is once again open for golf banquets, receptions and other events. Card playing, crafts and other activities are resuming. Riordan Hall hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, all pavilions are now open for reservations

The rebuilt small dog park is now open. Water is available to keep pets hydrated. Benches and chairs will be added in the near future. The POA is also considering options to provide shade while trees fill in. Small dogs are considered to be 30 pounds or less.

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The Beach at Lake Avalon features a swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The shaded VIP lounge comes with chairs and is often rented for family get-togethers. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrounding Area

Walmart AMP

There's still time to get discounted tickets for the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Walmart AMP and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas on Sunday, July 4. Now there's also a special offer just for Northwest Arkansas' local heroes.

In appreciation for their service to the community, first responders and medical personnel can get up to eight seated tickets for $5 each with the promo code THANKU.

Ticket prices range from $3-35 in advance for the general public and will increase to $5-37 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets now to get the best price.

Tickets are available by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 am until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center's Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

The performance gives the community the opportunity to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with a patriotic pops concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers. Walmart AMP gates open at 6 pm. The concert starts at 7:30 pm and concludes with a firework display at 9:15 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular is made possible by support from Walmart and Synchrony.

Ozark Folk Center State Park Bluegrass and Fried Chicken Festival

The Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival is Aug. 6-7, 2021, at Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View. The music festival will feature an extended show on Friday night, a Saturday matinee, and a Saturday evening extended show. The new event, which is sponsored by Stone Bank and the Arkansas Arts Council, features local, regional, and nationally touring bluegrass bands at Ozark Highlands Theater, the park's 1,000-seat indoor music venue, and delicious Southern fried chicken at The Skillet Restaurant, also located on-site at the park.

Headliners include The Po' Ramblin' Boys and Fast Track. These two bands are growing in popularity among a new generation of bluegrass fans. Both Fast Track and The Po' Ramblin' Boys are scheduled to perform two sets during the Friday and Saturday event.

The Po' Ramblin' Boys, a hard-driving traditional bluegrass band from East Tennessee, first caught national attention in 2018 when they won the award for "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the International Bluegrass Music Awards (IBMA) and became known to a wider audience when their debut release for Rounder Records "Toil, Tears & Trouble" received a Grammy nomination for "Best Bluegrass Album" in 2019. The band continued to gain favor with fans after receiving the award for Song of the Year at the 2020 SPGMA Awards (Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America).

Fast Track released their first album last year and drew tremendous interest among the bluegrass community. Although they are technically a new band, its members should be familiar faces to most bluegrass fans. Altogether, individual members of the group have earned more than two dozen IBMA Awards, countless SPGMA Awards, four Grammy nominations, and have performed with Ricky Skaggs, Doyle Lawson, The Bluegrass Cardinals, Alison Krauss, and Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys.

The festival will also feature several youth bands from the "Folk Music Capital" of Mountain View, a town that has become known for producing some of Arkansas's best bluegrass and old-time folk musicians. The lineup includes Sylamore Special, a young up-and-coming group who won first place at the Youth in Bluegrass Contest in Branson, Mo., after competing against bands from nine states Memorial Day weekend, and Ozark Legacy, a group featuring 16-year-old multi-state fiddle champion, Mary Parker, and 17-year-old National Banjo Champion, Lillyanne McCool, who was nominated for Young Artist of the Year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards earlier this year.

Other artists included in the festival lineup include veteran musicians from Mountain View, including multi-instrumentalist Pam Setser, and mandolin virtuosos Brad Apple and Sam Cobb. Each has also received nominations at this year's Arkansas Country Music Awards, including awards for Bluegrass Artist of the Year and Americana Artist of the Year, among others. Redmond Keisler, who is also well-known on Arkansas's bluegrass festival circuit, is scheduled to perform on Friday night and Saturday.

Concert ticket prices are $25 for Friday night and $35 for Saturday. To reserve your general admission tickets for Bluegrass & Fried Chicken, visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com. (Fried chicken buffet sold separately.) Note: We will be following Arkansas Dept. of Health covid-19 guidelines to help ensure the safety of guests, so seating could be limited.

The Skillet Restaurant at Ozark Folk Center State Park will be serving its famous fried chicken throughout the festival on August 6-7. The hilltop restaurant, which is known for its Southern hospitality and down-home cooking, will be serving a fried chicken dinner buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as a breakfast buffet featuring chicken and waffles on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost for a buffet is $10 for breakfast and $12 for dinner. Special chicken items will also be available in the Ozark Highlands Theater concession stand.