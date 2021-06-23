The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Community Band resumes concerts

June 23, 2021 at 10:50 a.m.
Photo submitted The Bella Vista Community Band will give its first performance of the summer season at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 4 at Blowing Springs Park. The band did not perform during the 2020 pandemic and is excited to perform once again.

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will be performing on the 4th of July at Blowing Springs. Their last concert was in September of 2019 before the 2020 pandemic. They are thrilled to be back at it and performing for Bella Vista.

The performance on July 4th will begin at 7 p.m. It is always best to get to the park early to secure space. There will be no food available this year. You are welcome to bring a picnic basket and lawn chairs. There are a few tables in the park, first come, first served.

The schedule of future performances will be available soon and published in The Weekly Vista as well as on the Facebook page of Bella Vista Community Band. Prime Cut is slated to be available for all future concert performances.

The band is looking for new members. Currently, band members come from Holiday Island, Neosho, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Bella Vista, so a band of many communities. There are no auditions and many had not played in over 40 years upon joining. They enjoy young members of school communities to join, allowing them summer practice. Practices are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church at 75 East Lancashire Boulevard in Bella Vista.

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Community Band resumes concerts

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT