Bella Vista church news

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday beginning Tuesday, June 29, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall. $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family welcome and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service Sunday, June 27, and you are invited to attend the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville when they stream the Sunday Service shown at the 2021 virtual General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association. This service can also be directly streamed through uua.org. For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church has resumed its services -- Sunday School at 9 a.m.; Church Service 10:30 a.m. You are welcome to contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

United Lutheran Church

The July 9 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Jamaican cuisine (stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake). It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is July 6. Cost is $12 per meal.

Future dates are Aug. 14, Italian cuisine and the last event is Oktoberfest, Oct. 9, with German fare. All are welcome. Thank you for helping ULC support its charities.

Bella Vista Community Church

Worship service is on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 or by email at [email protected] Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended), Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass leads the Bible Study of Creation, Evolution and Intelligent Design in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio stations KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Don't forget to bring "Best Choice" labels, and the pantry is in need of 45- to 60-ounce bottles for distributing detergent.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services have resumed at Highlands Church at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Communion is observed during all three services the first weekend of every month. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the church website for those wanting to worship from home. You can join online at humcbv.com.