Annual Christmas Bazaar returning to Riordan Hall

It's almost been two years since Riordan Hall facility manager Cathy Wilmoth has organized a craft fair, but she hasn't lost the creativity to offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November.

The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall was not host to a spring or fall event. Wilmoth, however, is eager to get started with all the details.

Organizing a spring fair and a Christmas bazaar has been quite the feat but one that Wilmoth thoroughly enjoys. She takes her time, making sure all the vendors are organized well and competing ones are not side-by-side.

The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. That time of year just lends itself to a number of creative options, more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by inexpensive drinks at a little bistro coffee bar, she said.

"And we still keep the fitness center open that day," she added, laughing.

This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September, she said.

With the help of Riordan Hall staff member Georgia Block, the two work with numerous vendors who return every year, as well as those on a long waiting list.

Since coming on board several years ago, Wilmoth has poured additional creativity into the Christmas bazaar, tripling the number of vendors located outside, and fully utilizing every room throughout the entire building.

"I have found every nook and cranny," she said.

The wide variety of crafts and goods draws probably 450 to 500-plus attendees, Block estimates. Crowds of people love to shop, and Wilmoth utilizes the lobby, the outside area in front under the awning, every side room and the auditorium.

Additionally, she offers a little bistro bar with a bartender who serves bloody Marys and mimosas for just $3. That way, husbands can enjoy a drink while their wives shop, she said. Those who purchase a drink may walk around inside the building with the drink, but may not go in or out of the building with it, because of Alcohol Beverage Control restrictions, she said. That is monitored so people stay within the building, she added.

The Christmas bazaar offers quite a variety of hand-crafted items, Block said, from exquisitely handpainted china to birdhouses made from lumber recovered after the Joplin tornado.

Riordan Hall staff go above and beyond, making sure the experience is the best for all.

"It's what we do," Block said.

For information, call Riordan Hall at 479-855-8170.