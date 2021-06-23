No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Fake Dog Trainer Nailed for Scamming Veterans

---

I'll admit, after reading about so many Department of Veterans Affairs-related crimes over the years, this is a new one. A judge has sentenced a Texas resident to 10 years in prison for scamming the VA out of a lot of money ... for fake dog-and handler-training courses.

The scammer defrauded the VA by submitting 185 claims for courses that were supposed to train dogs and their handlers. Each course cost between $6,500 and $12,000.

On his application to create a training program that veterans could attend and use their education benefits, he lied. He listed the names and certifications of four real dog trainers as the instructors. Those people hadn't given their permission, and one of them was deceased. Because of that fraud, he was ineligible to collect VA dollars.

Over time, he actually placed dogs with police departments, dogs he'd supposedly rescued from shelters and trained. Of the veterans who'd actually tried to take the course, however, 81% were dissatisfied.

The scammer was nailed for two counts of money laundering, two instances of submitting a false tax return, eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Not only is he going to the slammer, he forfeited a big pile of cash and property, including multiple vehicles, a luxury motor home, jet skis, a trailer and more.

He allegedly sought a presidential pardon. He didn't get it. What he did get on multiple websites were comments from people who didn't hold back in their disgust for what he'd done.

What we'd like to know, however, is whether there was ever a question of animal abuse. It was reported that 31 dogs were found in the raid of the property, but only 26 were taken to local shelters. It was also reported that some of the dogs died due to bad health. Surely that's good for another 10 years, right?

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* On May 19, 1996, Kermit the Frog gave the commencement speech at Southampton College, Long Island University.

* TASER is actually an acronym for Tom A. Swift's Electric Rifle. "Tom Swift" references the book character who is not just an inventor of amazing gadgets, but a childhood favorite of the Taser's inventor, Jack Cover.

* The average high-school swimmer swims 1 million strokes per season.

* Researchers found that male bottlenose dolphins in Western Australia's Shark Bay have formed "boy bands" that harmonize their mating calls together in order to better attract females.

* While working as an extra on the set of "The X-Files," singer Michael Buble was fired for stealing a hot dog from the craft services table.

* The most common injury caused by makeup is scratching the eye with a mascara wand.

* A local folk remedy in Boho, Ireland, involved placing soil from the local church under one's pillow while sleeping to cure infections. The nature of the remedy proved more scientific than divine when, in 2018, a microbiologist found the soil contains a previously unknown strain of streptomyces, which can be used to create antibiotics.

* Out at sea, a tsunami is only about 3 feet high, and could pass a boat without being noticed.

* At the 2011 World Scrabble Championships in Poland, a competitor demanded officials strip-search his opponent after a "G" tile went missing. The officials decided against it due to a lack of evidence of cheating.

* With every bottle of Laphroaig whisky, you're entitled to a lifetime lease on a one-square-foot plot of land on the Scottish island of Islay, as part of Laphroaig's loyalty program "Friends of Laphroaig."

***

Thought for the Day: "When you're good at something, you'll tell everyone. When you're great at something, they'll tell you." -- Walter Payton

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••

CONTRACT BRIDGE -- BY STEVE BECKER

A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY

---

East dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] 7 5

[H] 8 5 3

[D] A Q 9 2

[C] J 9 7 6

WEST

[S] J 8 4

[H] K 10 9

[D] 8 5 4

[C] Q 10 8 3

EAST

[S] K Q 9 2

[H] J 7 4 2

[D] 10 7 6 3

[C] 5

SOUTH

[S] A 10 6 3

[H] A Q 6

[D] K J

[C] A K 4 2

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 2 NT Pass 3 NT

Opening lead -- three of clubs.

Playing hastily in bridge is analogous, in many ways, to the ancient proverb about marrying in haste and repenting at leisure. Today's deal provides a case in point.

Assume you're in three notrump and West leads a club. Dummy's six holds the first trick, and you apparently have nine sure tricks consisting of a spade, a heart, four diamonds and three clubs.

Lulled by this false sense of security into thinking that it's all over but the shouting, you try for an overtrick by taking a heart finesse at trick two, losing the queen to the king.

West returns the ten of hearts, and about this time it begins to dawn on you that there's some doubt about making nine tricks. The four diamond tricks you counted at the start are much easier to count than to cash. If you take the K-J, there will be no way to reach dummy's A-Q, while if you cash the king and then overtake the jack with the queen, you will make only three diamond tricks unless the ten falls. (In the actual deal it doesn't, so you finish down one.)

To make matters worse, you now realize where you went wrong. The fault goes back to trick one, when you won the club lead with dummy's six and should have won with the ace! You could then have played the king of clubs, cashed the K-J of diamonds and led another club toward dummy's J-9. Whether West took his queen or not, the jack of clubs would be an entry to the A-Q of diamonds, and nine tricks would be assured.

Obviously, it's clear in retrospect that winning the opening club lead with the ace is correct, but you must give yourself enough time to think of it. If you play too hastily at trick one and allow dummy's six to win, you will, as the proverb says, have lots of time later to repent at your leisure.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.