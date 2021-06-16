Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale, June 9 -- Best Three Balls

A-Flight: First -- Tim Hartney, Dale Trainer, Dan Grady, Dennis Berg (114.5); Second -- John Schmitt, Steve Salas, Jim Davis, David Prudhomme (115); Third -- Ralph Nimmer, Doug Mills, Joe D'Anna, Paul Nelson (118)

B-Flight: First -- Jerry Ponder, Joe Jayroe, Jack Doyle, Bill Wildman (110); Second -- Ken Bloese, Ralph Trigg, John Young, Jim Smith (114); Third -- Bill Winzig, Keith Hall, Dale Schofield, Jerry Young (115)

C-Flight: First -- Mitch Whittington, Barry Owen, Jim Sours, Jim Wozniak (117); Second -- Arlo McDowell, Pat Ivers, Gerald McGuffin, Chet Campbell (126); Third -- Charles Hult, Merrill Johnson, Dale Zumbro, Marv Exline (134)

D-Flight: First -- Doug McKibben, Gary Nelson, Mike Morrison, Blind Draw (119); Second -- Hilary Krueger, Ben Soliday, David Schenk, Mike Robinson (121); Third -- Doug Johnston, John Baker, Phil Bode, Steve Hacker (128)