Riordan Hall returns to social activities

A familiar hub for social and recreational activities is now expanding hours and options as health pandemic restrictions have lifted.

After a long hiatus, Riordan Hall's whirlpool re-opened on June 1, and Sunday hours returned on June 6, said Cathy Wilmoth, Riordan Hall recreation facility manager.

Those who visit Riordan Hall, which is a social mainstay for many, experienced several changes last year. Staff offered social distancing avenues and limited the number of people in the building, largely through a reservation system.

As national restrictions have lifted, Riordan Hall is now returning to more of the old normal.

Exercise and fitness class reservations are no longer needed, Wilmoth said. All the exercise equipment now has been reconfigured back into the main fitness room, she said.

In spring 2020, staff members had relocated some of the fitness equipment to the main auditorium and another small room to help exercisers spread out while trying to lift weights, strengthen muscles and burn calories.

With that equipment now relocated back into one room, the main auditorium is once again open for golf banquets, receptions and other events.

"We have officially brought back the regular programs we had pre-covid," she said. "Everything is going pretty well," she added.

Wilmoth is currently working with several groups to confirm recreational options.

Card playing, crafts and other activities are resuming, she said.

Riordan Hall hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

On June 21, Riordan Hall's hours will expand from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Wilmoth said.

Additionally, all pavilions are now open for reservations, signups for the swim team are now complete, and swim lessons are once again being offered but only have limited spots left, she added.

One of the easiest ways to keep updated, Wilmoth said, is to download the MyBellaVista app for one's cell phone. That information can help members and guests have updated hours and options at their fingertips.