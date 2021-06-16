The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Reports

June 16, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, June 7

8:16 p.m. Police arrested Kelle Matney, 34, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree after responding to a disturbance call on Shelly Drive.

Tuesday, June 8

2:04 a.m. Police arrested Zachary Alexander, 34, in connection with domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member after responding to a disturbance call on Sunderland Drive.

7:50 p.m. Police arrested David Westbrook, 52, in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving with an expired vehicle license and careless driving during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, June 9

5:58 p.m. Police received a barking dog complaint on Grisham Drive.

Thursday, June 10

8:56 a.m. Police investigated a complaint about a nude individual dancing in their home's window on Newstead Circle. Officers contacted the individual in question, who stated they were doing a yoga routine and were not trying to get anyone's attention. Other neighbors reportedly told police that the individual had not caused problems in the past.

11:10 p.m. Police arrested Autumn Gilbert, 32, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, careless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop.

Friday, June 11

3:17 a.m. The fire department put out a shop fire on Islip Lane.

2:54 p.m. Police investigated a possible forced entry on Flett Lane, with a key broken off in the door and no other damage noted.

Saturday, June 12

12:42 a.m. Police received a complaint of a loud party on the Lake Ann swim dock. Officers investigated and found partygoers packing up.

Sunday, June 13

3:44 a.m. Police arrested Elmer Mendez, 34, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, public intoxication and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:12 a.m. A camper at Blowing Springs reported two mountain bikes stolen from their campsite.

9:52 a.m. Police investigated a vehicle break-in on Billingsley Drive. This was one of five break-ins reported this morning.

12:40 p.m. Police received a complaint of a dog defecating in someone's yard on Amesbury Drive.

Print Headline: Police Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

CPD seeking information on whereabouts of sexual assault suspect
Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder
by Associated Press
NY lifts more COVID-19 rules as it hits vaccination mark
Spacewalking astronauts boosting station’s solar power
by The Associated Press
The UPS Store’s Small Biz Challenge
by Patric Flannigan
ADVERTISEMENT