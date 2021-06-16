Police Reports

Monday, June 7

8:16 p.m. Police arrested Kelle Matney, 34, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree after responding to a disturbance call on Shelly Drive.

Tuesday, June 8

2:04 a.m. Police arrested Zachary Alexander, 34, in connection with domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member after responding to a disturbance call on Sunderland Drive.

7:50 p.m. Police arrested David Westbrook, 52, in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving with an expired vehicle license and careless driving during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, June 9

5:58 p.m. Police received a barking dog complaint on Grisham Drive.

Thursday, June 10

8:56 a.m. Police investigated a complaint about a nude individual dancing in their home's window on Newstead Circle. Officers contacted the individual in question, who stated they were doing a yoga routine and were not trying to get anyone's attention. Other neighbors reportedly told police that the individual had not caused problems in the past.

11:10 p.m. Police arrested Autumn Gilbert, 32, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, careless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop.

Friday, June 11

3:17 a.m. The fire department put out a shop fire on Islip Lane.

2:54 p.m. Police investigated a possible forced entry on Flett Lane, with a key broken off in the door and no other damage noted.

Saturday, June 12

12:42 a.m. Police received a complaint of a loud party on the Lake Ann swim dock. Officers investigated and found partygoers packing up.

Sunday, June 13

3:44 a.m. Police arrested Elmer Mendez, 34, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, public intoxication and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:12 a.m. A camper at Blowing Springs reported two mountain bikes stolen from their campsite.

9:52 a.m. Police investigated a vehicle break-in on Billingsley Drive. This was one of five break-ins reported this morning.

12:40 p.m. Police received a complaint of a dog defecating in someone's yard on Amesbury Drive.