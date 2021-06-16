OPINION: Having purpose in life

It's a bygone conclusion that most people want to live forever. Perhaps that is one reason why adherence to Jesus is popular with Christians. While there is a tendency to ignore his teachings about living a good, moral life, no one wants to even contemplate not going to heaven when this life is over. Indeed, that is probably the basis for the Christian belief that you are "once saved, always saved." Eternal life is a powerful attraction.

But how is it possible to live a long life here on earth? Some people die early (and not just from accidents) while others live a long life. Indeed, the longest-living person in the world recently died at the age of 119. Wow! That's a long life. Most people die much earlier than that, but why? I know there are always those stories about someone who smoked, drank alcohol, ran around having a sordid sex life, and never ate the right foods; but those are exceptions, not what actually happens.

I am also aware of the large number of diet programs available these days, all of which almost guarantee weight loss and a much longer life. Medical people tell us to eat right, exercise, avoid excesses, develop good habits, and you will live healthier and longer; but again, while this is excellent advice, it does not guarantee anything. Oh, by the way, AARP (American Association of Retired People) has finally added mental exercises and having a purpose for living to its recommendation of physical exercise.

Now, Markham Heid, writing in Reader's Digest (June 2021), refers to various studies which tend to show that people who have had difficult lives live longer than people who are more cheerful and optimistic. I'm not sure I want to agree with all of his premises, but he does have a point. Stress creates strength. Isometric tension produces a lot of strength for athletes, and, of course, all of us know the saying, "no pain, no gain."

"Eat right, exercise, avoid stress" are the vague directives often framed for producing a long and healthy life, and there is definitely some truth to each of them; but those who have studied longevity say they are oversimplifications that tend to prioritize action over attitude. While good habits and behavior matter, a person's approach to life -- including the way he or she reacts to hardships -- is arguably a very important side of the longevity coin. As a Christian and a chaplain, I would simplify those thoughts and point out that "having a purpose" in life is a core belief of the Christian faith. I've claimed for years that a person needs a purpose at any age, especially during retirement years, in order to have a reason to get out of bed and stay alive.

Unfortunately, when a lot of people are confronted with hard times, they tend to start smoking, drinking in excess, abandoning exercise, cutting ties with close friends, and making other unhealthy choices. These habits are life-threatening! Peter Martin, a Ph.D. professor of gerontology at Iowa State University, points out that anyone who has lived to be 100 has faced many difficult situations; but they don't give up. He says the strongest predictor of a long life is conscientiousness.

Conscientious people are organized, prudent, and persistent in their pursuits. By way of contrast, they are not like people who assume a carefree, take-it-easy, cheerful and optimistic lifestyle. Martin says conscientious people may take risks, but they are judicious about which risks they are willing to take. "These are the folks who tend to wear their seat belts, eschew heavy drinking or drugs, and avoid other sources of undue risk." And, I suspect they are the people who are not afraid to wear masks and to be vaccinated in order to avoid a deadly virus.

Martin also points to gerotranscendence (a brand new word) which is a preference of an older person for a "cosmic or spiritual worldview rather than a materialistic or strictly rational one." People who live longer tend to focus more upon the spiritual as they age.

I am acutely aware that longevity is not something you can achieve precisely because of single or multiple guidelines, but I also am convinced that anyone who truly wishes for a long life should carefully examine the teachings of Jesus and explore his assertion that everlasting life is a possibility for people who truly believe in God.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.