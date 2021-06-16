Junior golf back in Bella Vista

Golfers as young as six years old are learning and competing in Bella Vista this summer. The Bella Vista PGA Junior Golf League is well underway for the 2021 season.

The league started in Bella Vista in 2017 but, last year, it didn't play because of covid 19. This year, there are 14 kids signed up. Although the Junior League can go up to age 17, in Bella Vista, only young golfers from 6 to 13 have signed up, Coach Megan Vaughn said.

"It's a development program, We're getting the kids started," she said. "It doesn't matter if they have played before or not. That's what we're here for."

Because of the weather, play has gotten off to a slow start, she said. Several practices and one match were canceled. That might mean the season will be extended into July, she said.

There are four other clubs that host junior league in the area, she explained. Bella Vista's group uses Scotsdale as its home base. When the group travels to Fayetteville or Springdale, the coaches don't know exactly how many players will participate, but every member of the team does get to play.

Usually, they put three kids on a team but played it as a two-person scramble. So one person's score is not counted on each hole, even though they all hit. If everyone shows up, they may have a four-person team. They play three holes and the winning team earns a flag. The team with the most flags wins the match.

"The kids are great. They just want to play," she said.

The coaching staff includes three other golf pros, Darryl Muldoon, Gavin Smith and Hillery Sence, but Vaughn might have some special qualifications. She started playing at four, growing up on a golf course that her mother managed. She went on to play golf in college and then toured with Symetra.

Also back this year is golf camp for young golfers. Two camps are planned, including one during the week of July 12.