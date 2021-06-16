Fairway notes

Volunteers needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament

Bella Vista Golf Association and Operations will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23 to 26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Volunteers are a huge part of this success.

Currently, there is a desperate need for the following volunteers:

Highlands Golf Course

Wed. p.m. | Hole #7 Ball Spotter | Green Marshals two needed

Thurs. a.m. | Green Marshal one needed

Bella Vista Country Club

Wed. p.m. | Green Marshals two needed

Thurs. a.m. | Hole #10 Road Marshal

Thurs. p.m. | Hole #3 Tee Marshal | Green Marshals three needed

Sat. a.m. | Green Marshal one needed

Sat. p.m. | Green Marshals six needed

Volunteer Form and Info

Please complete the volunteer form and return it to Golf Ops at the Country Club Pro Shop or any other pro shop. Forms are also available at the pro shops.

Golf tournaments

Annual 4th Of July Scramble -- July 3

This is a couples golf tournament sponsored by Friends of the Highlands with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Highlands Golf Course. You must be checked in by 8:30 a.m. Teams must consist of two men and two women. Women play from red tees; 75 years or older may play from gold tees. Men play from white tees; 75 or older may play from red tees; 80 and older may play from gold tees. Men younger than 50 play from blue tees. The tournament will be flighted after play. This will be a four-person scramble. Individual couples can submit their information to be paired with another couple. Automatic two-putt rule from the green only.

Contests within: Flight prizes and Closest-to-the-Pin contests; Mulligans $1 each/maximum 2 per person; special Hole In One Contest; $250 Cash Prize -- $5 per couple; Pro-Drive available -- $5 per couple.

Cost is $65 per couple to include dinner, tax and tip, door prizes, soft drinks and water on the course. Green fees and carts are not included in the cost. Dinner will be close to 2 p.m. catered at the Highlands Club House. The tournament is limited to the first 72 couples. Cancellation must be made by Saturday, June 26, in order to receive a full refund. In case of inclement weather, dinner will still be served and prizes awarded.

Additional tournament information and registration is available at any pro golf shop or online at https://bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments. Contact Andy or Joyce O'Neil at 479-876-2755 with questions. Prize merchants may contact Phil or Dee Spencer at 479-855-7862

Golf Associations

Women's 9 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9 Hole Golf Club is looking for new members to join the 2021 season. The group plays on Mondays. Members can choose to play from red or gold tees each week. Play includes all courses with a different game each week and handicaps. This group is great for beginners or someone who just wants to play 9 holes. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at www.bv9wga.com. For additional information, contact Jane Long at [email protected] or the president, Julia Doverspike, at [email protected]

Women's 18 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's (18 hole) Golf Club invites you to join the 2021 season. There are many things planned for this year. Play is on Thursdays with tee times -- red tees with gold optional for the season. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at bvwgc.com. For additional information, please email [email protected] or call Ronnie Nelson at 479-268-3037.

Oldes Men's 9 Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2021 spring/summer season and plays on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All of the weekly events are handicapped and players of all skill levels are welcome. The group plays a Texas Scramble just about every week. There is no fee to join and a $3 entry fee per event is requested. It is an informal group with a goal to just have fun playing a game all enjoy. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected]

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association welcomes membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Women's Five and Four Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2021 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends and exercise. The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Mondays, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.). No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association and mail check and application form to Patty Mahoney, 18 Shropshire Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.