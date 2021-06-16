Crash kills one in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday, June 8, in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Police and EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Arkansas Highway 279 and Rogers Road at approximately 1:35 p.m. Heather Hufford, 44, of Gravette, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hufford was driving a Chevy Tahoe and attempting a left turn from Rogers Road onto Arkansas Highway 279 when the Tahoe was struck on the driver's side by a large commercial truck northbound on Highway 279.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured, and the incident was under investigation.