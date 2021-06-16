Courtesy Van needs more volunteers, clients

The Bella Vista Courtesy Van has been around for more than a quarter-century, but starting back up after the covid-19 pandemic has left the service with a shortage of both helping hands and clients.

Bill Puskas, the organization's president, said that the service badly needs drivers and schedulers and anyone who wishes to volunteer or get a ride can call 479-855-7663 and leave a message. Anyone scheduling a ride needs to call at least 48 hours in advance.

Additionally, riders are required to submit a copy of their vaccination record card. It can be scanned and emailed to [email protected] or a hard copy can be mailed to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Beyond that, Puskas said the service is here for any adult Bella Vista resident who needs a ride.

Further, he said, the board's treasurer, Bob Pierce, has recently revamped the scheduling system.

Drivers are not medical personnel but, in many cases, they take people who can't drive to medical appointments and other necessary stops, including grocery stores and beauty parlors, Puskas explained.

The service goes as far south as the Mercy hospital in Rogers, as far north as Jane, Mo., and to the west edge of Bella Vista.

"We're kind of like a cab service," he said. "And it's free ... This is a unique service."

That uniqueness is something that keeps him around, he said, noting his father, years ago, could have used a service like this.

He was in Columbus, Ohio, Puskas explained, and while he was unable to drive, he still had appointments and errands he needed to do, but cabs could be cost-prohibitive -- if they showed up at all.

The Courtesy Van service was suspended in 2020 and the covid-19 pandemic cut into demand, he explained. A lot of volunteers simply haven't returned, he added, noting he expects demand to rise as vaccines become more ubiquitous.

Additionally, even in more normal times, it seems to be tougher to find new volunteers each year, he said.

Drivers typically put in two days a month, he said, but it's important to understand that a volunteer needs to clear their day. They may not be working all day, he said, but they will need to be available for all requested rides.

Schedulers work to respond to messages and getting a schedule built to fulfill residents' requests, Puskas said.

The courtesy van service has roughly 180 active clients, according to data supplied by its board of directors.

Allen Lovell, driver coordinator for the organization, said that it's satisfying and often interesting work.

"There's a general sense of feeling good about yourself by helping others," he said.

Robbie Glaser, the scheduling coordinator, said it's also a great chance for people who often live alone to get out and have someone to talk to. It's not uncommon to have excellent conversations with passengers, he said.

"There are a whole bunch of people out there who need the help," he said.