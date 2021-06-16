Cards and Games

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners June 8 were: Game 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Bill Dieleman. Game 2 -- first, Liz Reider; second Chuck Hurl.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 8 were: first, Jim & Janet Callarman; second, Karin Fowler and Bill Schernikau; third, Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; fourth, Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson

This was the first meeting since the onset of covid-19 last year. Game time begins at 4:30 p.m. now instead of 5:30 p.m., since Riordan closes at 7 p.m. rather than 8 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you. Also, for now, you DO need to be vaccinated.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 9 were: first, Ray Borst; second, Alice Dickey.

Wednesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners June 2 were: Game 1 -- Art Hamilton; Game 2 -- Liz Rieder

Winners June 9 were: Game 1 -- Art Hamilton; Game 2 -- Chuck Hurl; Game 3 -- Sharon Burnett

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners June 3 were: first, Eileen Kringen; second, Jeanie Swanson; third, Cornelia Fleming

Winners June 10 were: first, Betty Gale; second, Cornelia Fleming; third, Anita Ebert.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games from 11:30 a.m. to 3 pm. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing.

There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

June 6 -- Red team won with a playoff. Red team: Marj Shaffer, Jerry Yarno, Mike McConnell, Sam Brehm and Art Hamilton. Blue team: Churck Hurl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Dieleman, Bill Armstrong, and Zona Dahl.

June 13 --Red team won. Red Team: Marj Shaffer, Laura Wieserman, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Mike McConnel. Blue Team: Churck Hurl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Armstrong, Bill Dieleman and Zona Dahl.